Pusha T Says He is No Longer President of G.O.O.D. Music and Decided to Distance Himself From Ye

Pusha T‘s time as the President and a member of G.O.O.D. Music is over. Speaking with XXL, King Push revealed that he decided to distance himself from Ye following his anti-semitic rants and remarks.

“If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff [on InfoWars]. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it.”

Pusha T stated he hasn’t spoken to Ye recently, citing their last conversation was when he was on tour.

“I just expressed myself. I express myself to him a lot. He expressed his thoughts to me. And he got off the phone saying, ‘Thank you. I know you don’t agree with me, but you never kill me in the public. And some people can’t wait to do that.'”

Pusha T confirmed that he is still with Def Jam, engaged in a 50/50 venture with the label for his releases and his Heir Wave Music Group label.

