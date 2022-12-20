Damian Lillard is Mr. Trailblazer. The superstar point guard and NBA 75 member has become the all-time leading scorer in the history of the franchise.

Lillard passed up the NBA legend during a Monday night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to ESPN, Drexler had 18,040 points in 867 games for the team between 1983-95. Lillard needed just 21 points to pass Drexler.

“It’s a great feeling to reach the top,” Lillard said. “It’s been a goal of mine, and the list has so many players, great history of our organization, so to finally be No. 1 is a special accomplishment that I’m proud of.”

Advertisement

Lillard had 28 points for the night but lost to the Thunder 123-121.