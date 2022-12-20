Trump Referred to The Department of Justice for Criminal Charges in Connection with Jan. 6

Former President Donald Trump has been referred to the Department of Justice for criminal charges for his role in the Capitol Riots. The January 6 committee recommended Trump should be held accountable for “a multi-part scheme” to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“The president has an affirmative and primary constitutional duty to act to take care that the laws be faithfully executed,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin at the hearing. “Nothing could be a greater betrayal of this duty than to assist in insurrection against the constitutional order.”

The investigation into the matter lasted 18 months and received a unanimous 9-0 vote in referring to the charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and incitement of an insurrection.

In addition, referrals for chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorney Rudy Giuliani, and more were passed to the DOJ. The DOJ does not have to pursue the charges.

Donald Trump is currently gearing up for another presidential campaign.

