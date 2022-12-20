On a recent episode of Maino’s podcast Kitchen Talk, Wu Tang Clan front man and actor Method Man delved into his weed smoking habit and how he had to bring it to a halt for the filming of one of his most famous acting roles as “Silas” on How High.

Maino asked the Iron Lung if the weed he smoked on set was real and Meth replied, “At first, yeah. Hell yeah! And they was like, ‘you guys are so spot on in the morning but after lunch you come back something’s different.’” He went on to say how producer Stacey Sher pulled him to the side and said “You know after this I’m gonna still be a producer, my face isn’t on the screen, but I’ll get my credit. That’s your face on the screen. How do you wanna be seen?”