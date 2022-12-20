O.J. Simpson is standing strong in stating he is not the father of Khloe Kardashian. The famed football star hit the Full Send Podcast to discuss a plethora of topics, including a long-rumored romance with Kris Jenner. It is said that that relationship was the birth of Khloe, but O.J. says no.

O.J. stated he thought Kris was a “cute girl,” but he preferred to date supermodels at the time.

“The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even nowhere close to being true,” Simpson said. “It’s just that I have never been attracted to her, and I never suspected that she was ever attracted to me, so that was never the case.”

O.J. would then shut down the possible paternity of Kardashian by stating, “No, I’m not.”

In the interview, O.J. Simpson talks about partying and getting women with Donald Trump.

You can hear the full conversation below.