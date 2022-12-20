A wonderful reunion that millions have been yearning for has arrived in this rare Red Table Talk event. The legendary ensemble of A Different World is gathering for the first time in 35 years at the Red Table, revealing exclusive behind-the-scenes anecdotes, amusing and heartbreaking memories, and reliving their favorite episodes. The special episode is now available to watch on Facebook Watch.


Jada and Gammy are joined by co-stars Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Darryl M. Bell, Charnele Brown, Cree Summer, Glynn Turman, Ajai Sanders, Karen Malina White, and Debbie Allen. Surprise messages from Oscar-winning actress Marisa Tomei and Patti LaBelle, the Godmother of Soul.

In the episode, Jada reveals she auditioned for a guest role on the show, and Debbie Allen suggested she should be regular. Also, Jasmine Guy details that she turned in a two weeks notice during season one because she felt the actors were being disrespected. You can hear all of that and more in the episode below.

