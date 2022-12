Babyface Ray Arrested On Several Outstanding Warrants After His New BMW Breaks Down

Babyface Ray Arrested On Several Outstanding Warrants After His New BMW Breaks Down

Babyface Ray was arrested on several warrants after his brand-new BMW broke down.

According to TMZ, a patrol officer noticed a BMW blocking the road, leading to an investigation. The officer asked for Babyface Ray’s ID, and after checking his name, several warrants for misdemeanor crimes came up

The warrants were for driving with a suspended license, missing a child custody court appearance, and improper possession of a weapon. Babyface Ray was booked into Oakland County Jail.

Advertisement