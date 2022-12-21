Drake has long been a fan of SZA. During a live stream for Stake, Drake highlights how much he loves SZA’s album, calling it incredible.

“I know one of the questions was ‘what have I been listening to?’… I’ve been listening to the new SZA, incredible” Drake said.

Recently, SZA recently spoke glowingly of Drake as well.

SZA pulled up on Big Tigger for Audacy Check In and spoke about her new album S.O.S. and also her current relationship with Drake.

SZA recently appeared on Saturday Night Live with Keke Palmer, an episode with a Drake PSA Skit.

SZA would state the moment was a bit strange but overall she enjoyed it.

“I was like, ‘did they know?’ – but they didn’t ask me to be in it. Nobody said anything…. I feel like Drake has a Regina George quality to him where it’s just kind of like, ‘Have you, or anyone you know been personally victimized?’ He’s like a cool kid, you know. When you’re the popular kid in school, it’s entertaining. It’s entertaining, but you sometimes are taking losses in the midst of that entertainment. The honesty, I respect that. But I definitely laughed real hard…I cackled.” – SZA

On her current relationship with The Boy, SZA states they are cool “and we’ve always been cool.”