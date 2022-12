Elon Musk polled Twitter users asking if he should step down as CEO. After nearly 60% of the votes said yes, Musk announced he will resign from the CEO position.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he tweeted.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

Musk is stepping down days after he was criticized for ousting writers who were critical of his performance.

