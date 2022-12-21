Grammy Award-winning songwriter, superproducer, visionary, and CEO of So So Def Jermaine Dupri made a guest appearance on CBS’s Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!, a new two-hour primetime concert special from the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey. The special aired on Tuesday, Dec. 20 on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount.

Filmed in New York City at The World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, the concert special will feature the singer-songwriter performing a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping massive perennial favorite “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Additional special guest appearances include Drew Barrymore, Billy Porter, Slick Rick, and the Radio City Rockettes.

