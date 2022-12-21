According to Lil Wayne’s personal chef, the rapper fired her after she left in him in Vegas to deal with a family emergency.

Morghan Medlock claims that the ordeal took place while in Las Vegas with Wayne and his team during Memorial Day weekend. She was terminated after alerting Wayne that her son suffered a head injury and she needed to tend to him.

Medlock further alleges that she wanted to fly back to L.A. as soon as possible, however, her flight back was delayed significantly due to Lil Wayne and his entourage allegedly smoking on his private jet. The chef stated that she then booked her own separate flight home to be with her

son, who had been hospitalized as a result of his injury. The chef also alleged that she notified the rapper’s assistant of the situation and urgent timeline and claimed she was asked by Lil Wayne’s team if she was quitting, to which she responded, “No.”

Medlock states that she was subsequently informed that she was being dismissed, with a comment from Wayne stating, “tell Chef Morghan this isn’t going to work,” according to the lawsuit.

She claims her dismissal was inappropriate under California law because she was absent in support of her injured son, and she is suing Lil Wayne for at least $500,000.

In California, a termination is wrongful if the employer-based their decision to fire the employee on the employee’s race, religion, age, sex, or other legally protected personal quality. To prove a case of wrongful termination, the fired worker generally has to show that the employer’s stated reason

for the discharge was false, and that the termination was for an illegal reason. That illegal reason is motivated by 1. unlawful retaliation, discrimination, breach of contract, or violation of public policy.

Typical evidence that can help demonstrate that you were fired illegally includes:

Recorded communications such as emails or voicemails from managers that show harassing or prejudiced behavior. Other materials that could work include handwritten notes, memos, or social

media posts. Eyewitness accounts from fellow co-workers who can back up your side of the story. An example would be a colleague who saw the boss harass you. Company employment data that shows the company is systemically prejudiced. For example, a lack of people of color in management positions indicates that the hiring partners may be discriminating in

favor of white employees.

According to the suit, Medlock also accuses Wayne of ‘ conduct with a substantial factor and causing harm to [her] including but not limited to loss of earnings and other employment, benefits, mental anguish, and emotional distress.’