Mary J. Blige and her Blue Butterfly production company have entered a first-look non-scripted deal and a second-look scripted deal with BET. Blue Butterfly has also entered a first-look scripted TV deal with Lionsgate Television.

According to Deadline, the first project in her collaboration with BET is The Wine Down, a talk show hosted by Blige. The Wine Down “will bring together the hottest, most outspoken, highly sought-after people in entertainment, sports, social media, and politics” for “raw, provocative, insightful, and real conversations” over wine.

The Wine Down will feature her own wine label, Sun Goddess, which she has teamed with Italian winemaker Marco Fantinel. Guests are currently unannounced.

Advertisement

“BET has been one of my biggest supporters throughout my career,” saidMJB in a statement. “Being able to now create together, for them to be so supportive of my vision for the type of content I will create, is something I am grateful and excited for. We already have multiple projects in the works and there is much more to come.”

“As we strive to provide our audience with the best in biopics and documentaries, we are poised to remain at the forefront in offering high-quality, authentic on-screen portrayals of the lives of the culture’s most significant Black talent; and we are proud to supercharge the portfolio of content through our collaboration with Mary J. Blige’s production company, Blue Butterfly,” says Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET. “Throughout her legendary career, Mary has blazed trails to become a global superstar. With Blue Butterfly, Mary develops awe-inspiring stories of the Black experience while uniquely using music to set the foundation. Mary has been a vital part of the BET family and we are eager to see our partnership flourish through this partnership.”