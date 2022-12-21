Pittsburgh Steelers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris has died, KDKA-TV reports. His family confirmed the news.

Harris was a four-time Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler in his career. He was drafted by the Steelers 13th in 1972 after a successful stint at Penn State. Harris rushed over 11,000 yards and became the leading rusher in team history. Harris was also named MVP of Super Bowl IX. Harris was also part of the iconic immaculate reception, which this week reached its 50th anniversary.

Harris was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990 and was 72 years old.

