Princess Tiana has broken boundaries for girls all over the world as the first black princess. Now she has unveiled her own merchandise collection through Epcot. This year, Walt Disney World Resort unveiled a merchandise line during the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival . The first-of-its-kind, Princess Tiana cookware items are part of a new merchandise collection alongside Tiana’s favorite recipe for Beignets.

Felicity Franco, 6-year-old owner of Felicity’s Seamoss recently unboxed her Princess Tiana rolling pin fit for a princess. Girls everywhere can bring Tiana’s New Orleans-inspired culinary flair to their kitchens with an assortment of Tiana-themed merchandise. The collection features illustrations that showcase Tiana’s passion for cooking and the memorable shade of lily pad green used in Princess Tiana’s iconic dress in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “The Princess and the Frog.”

Always wanted to try Tiana's famous beignets? You're almost there! Follow this recipe to make a sweet treat. pic.twitter.com/JCeR9TjhYG — Disney (@Disney) August 22, 2021

Felicity Franco of Felicity’s Seamoss



