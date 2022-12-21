SVP Worldwide, the world’s largest consumer sewing machine company, is carrying out a collaboration between its Singer brand and the streetwear label Supreme. Millennials and younger generations have increased the profit margin of second-hand clothing businesses and placed emphasis on their success amidst periods of slow economic growth. This is a chance for SVP Worldwide to tap into a new cohort of home sewers and collectors.

The Singer SP68 is a computerized sewing machine with an LCD screen displaying stitch images settings and a thread cutter button that saves time by trimming the top and bottom threads. A speed control option aids in the precise control of speed so sewers can utilize the machine to their comfort. Additionally, the machine offers 548 stitch applications with 300 individual stitch options for basic, stretch, and decorative stitches, including 2 lettering fonts. With this partnership, the machine has received a bright red makeover reflecting the classic Supreme aesthetic.

Dean Brindle, chief marketing officer at SVP Worldwide, said in a statement: “Even as a 171-year-old company, we are continuing to carve our identity. We’ve embraced social media through sewing education, built a digital library of inspirational projects, and created fashion collaborations with Amazon Prime Original Making the Cut, Disney’s Cruella, and now Supreme. We remain committed to staying top of mind with our existing and new consumers.”

The rollout of this product comes right in time for the holidays- perfect for budding designers and fashion-enthusiasts. The Singer x Supreme collaboration is available on the Supreme website and is priced at 568 pounds / $598 US dollars / 668 euros.