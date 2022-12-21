At one point, Death Row Records was the biggest rap label in the game. They launched the careers of Snoop Dogg and Tha Dogg Pound, released classics such as The Chronic and Doggystyle, and even signed 2Pac after he was released from prison in 1995, eventually releasing All Eyez On Me and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory.

Despite their major success, things were not always as good as they seemed. After 2Pac’s murder, Dre’s departure from Death Row, and Suge going to jail, Snoop Dogg was left in a state of uncertainty about his career. In a new interview with the 85 South show, the Doggfather explained how his time with Death Row broke his spirit.

When talking about his time with No Limit, he said that it was a drastic change from the environment at Death Row. He stated that “They was soldiers, for real. Organized. Structured. Them niggas didn’t play, and P was serious about his business.”

He added that he had to essentially start from level one when he came to No Limit and thought that he was not a star due to his treatment at Death Row.

“But I wasn’t,” Snoop said. “My spirit wasn’t that. See that’s what you gotta understand. N-ggas broke my spirit. That broke me, man. They broke my spirit. Look, Doggystyle, working on Doggfather, win my murder case, Dre leaves, Tupac get killed, Suge going to jail, Death Row want to kill me. That’s all in the same year.”

Now, in a full circle moment, Snoop owns Death Row and has big plans for it in the future.

You can watch the full interview below.