The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury have a new owner. Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia will purchase a majority stake in both franchises for a record total of $4 billion.

According to ESPN, the new deal will end the tenure of current owner Robert Sarvar.

Ishbia enters NBA/WNBA ownership with relationships with multiple NBA owners and will have to pass a vote by the NBA board of governors to finish the deal.

Mat Ishbia’s brother and a founding partner in Shore Capital, Justin Ishbia, will make a major investment and act as an alternate governor.

“I am extremely excited to be the next Governor of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury,” Mat Ishbia said in a statement. “Both teams have an incredibly dynamic fan base and I have loved experiencing the energy of the Valley over the last few months.”

The record sale of the Suns symbolizes a new era in the growing valuations of NBA clubs. In 2019, Joe Tsai purchased the Brooklyn Nets for an NBA record $2.35 billion. Tilman Fertitta bought the Houston Rockets for $2.2 billion in 2017, while Steve Ballmer bought the Los Angeles Clippers for $2 billion in 2014.

