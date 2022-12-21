Spotify Celebrates Chief Keef and His 'Finally Rich' Album with Special Show in Brooklyn

It’s only natural to go all out to honor Chief Keef and his contribution to the genre, who has been cited as a key inspiration for some of today’s top performers. Spotify sponsored an exclusive party for the tenth anniversary of Chief Keef’s debut album, Finally Rich, this past weekend on December 18th. Spotify took over Elsewhere in Brooklyn, bringing together Chief Keef’s biggest fans for a concert experience in which the godfather of drill played the album in its entirety.

Chief Keef not only performed many classics from his magnum opus, including pioneering singles “Love Sosa,” “I Don’t Like,” and “Hate Being Sober,” but he also stunned fans by performing songs from his recently released extended album, Finally Rich (Complete Edition). Toward the show’s end, Chief Keef thanked his supporters for turning out and thanked Spotify for their support.

You can see images from the event below.

