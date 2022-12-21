SZA and her new SOS album are a force. SZA has 20 songs from the album debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Dec. 24), including two in the top 10. The album debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, giving her her first No. 1 and her first week atop the Billboard Artist 100.

According to Luminate, SOS debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 318,000 equivalent album units sold. After only the first week of Beyonce’s Renaissance (332,000, Aug. 13), this is the seventh-highest one-week total of the year and the second-highest among R&B albums.

SZA makes her third Billboard 200 appearance, following her debut LP, Ctrl, which peaked at No. 3 in 2017, and EP Z, which peaked at No. 39 in 2014.

In the top 10 is “Kill Bill” at No. 3 and “Nobody Gets Me” at No. 10.

Fans may want to catch SZA on her next tour. The songstress revealed once she wraps up work for S.O.S., she will take a lengthy break.

Speaking in a cover story with Consequence, SZA reveals that she is looking to take a break after the S.O.S. run is over. “I’m gonna disappear, definitely, for as long as I can,” SZA stated. “I need to shoot as many videos as I can, so I can disappear for longer.”

SZA has hit a monumental stage. On Tuesday (July. 13), the TDE songstress announced her first arena tour, carrying the same name as her new album, S.O.S.

Grammy-nominated best new artist Omar Apollo will support the S.O.S. North American Arena tour.

Tickets are on sale at szasos.com.

Also, SZA gave an update on speaking to Drake.