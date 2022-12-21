The Rock Says Black Adam Will Not be in Intro Chapter of New DC Universe

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson released a statement to his fans now that his Black Adam run is over. Don’t expect a sequel to arrive anytime soon.

Hitting social media, The Rock announced that Black Adam wouldn’t be present in the DC expanded cinematic universe that they are currently rolling out, which will be led by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

“My passionate friends, I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character’s future in the new DC Universe. James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters. James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed,” he continued. “It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG. You guys know me, and I have very thick skin—and you can always count on me to be direct with my words. These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens.”

The news follows DC’s announcement that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman and the forthcoming Wonder Woman films were scrapped.

