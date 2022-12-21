Tuesday, December 20 marked day seven of the Tory Lanez assault trial. A man by the name of Sean Kelly was called to testify what he saw went down that summer night in 2020 between Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, and Tory Lanez.

Kelly stated that he had seen the entire situation from his apartment window. He said that he had first seen an angry fight between two women, presumably Megan and Kelsey, and then Tory Lanez and his bodyguard got involved too. Kelly alleges that he saw the first gun flash go off “nearest to the girls… about the same time the smallest individual (Lanez) got out of the car.”

“I believe I saw the girl shoot first,” he added. “[But] I believed it was fireworks.” He then stated that he saw Tory Lanez begin shooting erratically.

“I just saw he was very angry, shouting, and then the flashes then came from him. I never saw a gun,” Kelly stated. “They were all fighting, so I just assumed he grabbed the gun.”

In a turn of events, he said the two men and one of the women began to beat up the other woman as she was crawling away. He said that it looked like they were going to throw her into the river.

“everyone was fighting — even the driver,” Kelly said. He added that even Lanez was “pushing and fighting both girls…then everyone started beating one girl. It appeared that they were going to throw her in the river.”

Tory is still facing felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. On Monday, December 19, prosecutors asked the judge to add charges of witness tampering to the case as well. However, this was quickly dismissed.

Stay tuned for more updates.