Trey Songz Turns Himself in for Assault at a Bowling Alley

Trey Songz Turns Himself in for Assault at a Bowling Alley

Trey Songz surrendered to the NYPD after allegedly punching two people at a bowling alley in October.

According to TMZ, Songz was arrested at the end of November, citing he hit two people in the face, with one person needing to go to the hospital.

Trey Songz was given a desk appearance ticket for assault and was released.

Advertisement

A previous report stated Trey allegedly punched a woman in the face of the bowling alley’s bathroom. The second person was a man who received a punch to the eye.

In a statement, Mitch Schuster told TMZ: “We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the DA, and all those involved. While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrong doing.”