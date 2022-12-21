For the first time ever, Alicia Keys is performing classic holiday music from her ninth studio album, ‘Santa Baby’ in a setting she’s wanted to manifest for a long time — a masquerade ball. Ahead of tomorrow’s Apple Music Live performance, Alicia sits down with Ebro to talk about her performance and the album. She explains her desire to put a more flirtatious twist on some Christmas classics, the magic of Christmas in New York City, crafting the setlist, and what fans can expect from the festive performance. Alicia also sits down at the piano to play a bit of “Little Drummer Girl” and answers a surprise FaceTime from husband Swizz Beatz.