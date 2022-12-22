This past weekend DJ Webster was joined by A$AP Ferg, Dave East, Dapper Dan and more for his annual Harlem Holiday Toy Drive to culminate a philanthropic during the holidays season.

The annual giveback had its biggest turnout to date with thousands of toy and coat donations collected on behalf of The Boys and Girls Club of Harlem and The Dunlevy Milbank Community Center. Other guests included actor & comedian Mr. Commodore, Tidal’s Jason Kpana, Cash App’s Gary Johnson, rapper K Goddess and more.

During the event, Dapper Dan presented DJ Webstar with a Certificate of Recognition from the City of New York & Mayor Eric Adams for 20 Years of Service uplifting both seniors and the youth in his community. The honor also recognized his 12th Annual Toy Drive, this year being the biggest to date. Cashapp served as the presenting sponsor in partnership with both Tidal and Gap.

Later this week DJ Webstar will continue to visit families in need throughout Harlem distributing the thousands of donations that were collected at his 12th Annual Harlem Holiday Toy Drive.

Check out images from the Holiday Toy Drive below.

Credit: Jamel Martin

Credit: Jamel Martin

Credit: Jamel Martin