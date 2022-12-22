Justin Bieber is preparing to sell his catalog for a whopping $200 million. According to The Wall Street Journal, Bieber is currently negotiating with Hipgnosis Capitol to drop off his legendary catalog.

The pending deal will include Bieber’s publishing and recording music catalog and is arriving at a time when these deals have become complicated to close. The deal would be the largest for Hipgnosis to date.

During his career, spanning 2010 to 2021, Bieber has released six studio albums, along with additional remix and compilation projects. The catalog also includes numerous No. 1 singles, along with features on hits like DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One.”

Hipgnosis has acquired some impressive catalogs, including Justin Timberlake’s, for $100 million. Previous sales include L.A. Reid and The-Dream.