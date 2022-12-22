Kid Cudi and Travis Scott will not be releasing an album, Kid Cudi has confirmed, much to the dismay of fans.

On Wednesday, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, got on Twitter to answer fan questions. One question was whether a rumored “The Scotts” (referring to Travis Scott and Cudi’s real name) album would be happening.

In response to the fan question, Cudi answered: “Naw im not doin that. The moment has passed.”

The news was met with sad reactions from fans who posted a series of sad memes and gifs.

However, Cudi, who worked with Scott on numerous projects, including songs on Cudi’s 2018 LP Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ and Scott’s Astroworld and Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight as well as a 2020 song “The Scotts,” did not rule out future collabs, replying “most def” when asked if they might ever collab on a song together.

Kudi did not address questions such as whether or not Kanye West ever apologized to him or other questions about his personal life and rumored celebrity beefs.

Earlier this year, Cudi contemplated a post-music career of possibly becoming a kindergarten teacher.

As Travis Scott has been slated to headline a series of Rolling Loud festivals, perhaps a surprise appearance by Cudi would appease fans.