The face of boxing has been immortalized.

Multi-division world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez was honored with his own statue by Mexico in the boxer’s hometown on Monday evening. Presented by the Mexican government, Canelo marks the second fighter to receive a statue in 2022, following Deontay Wilder in May.

In Juanacatlian, Mexico, surrounded by family, friends, and fans, the 32-year-old champion was honored for his many accomplishments during his ongoing 17-year boxing career. The honor comes on the heels of Canelo latest win against longtime rival Genndaiy “GGG” Golovkin over the Summer.

Canelo is the biggest draw in today’s boxing, with high-profile brand endorsement deals with Hennessy, Louis Vuitton, Tecate, and Under Armour. Alvarez is currently ranked #5 on ESPN boxing’s pound-for-pound list with a record of 57 wins and 2 losses.

Alvarez is currently in negotiations for a rematch against Dimitry Bivol, who gave Canelo the second defeat of his career in early 2022. A laundry list of others who want a shot at Canelo includes Jermall Charlo, David Benavidez, Caleb Plant, and Demetrius Andrade.

In related news, Canelo is set to appear in the upcoming film Creed 3, starring and directed by Michael B. Jordan.