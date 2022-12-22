According to t several confirmed reports, R. Kelly’s former manager to a year behind bars for a shooting threat at a screening of the Lifetime documentary about the incarcerated singer, Surviving R. Kelly.

Donnell Russel was sentenced to a year in jail, which he will serve concurrently with the 20-month sentence he was handed down for threatening one of R. Kelly’s alleged victims. Russell told the judge that he was not “a horrible person” but that he’s just made some “bad decisions” as the manager of the troubled crooner.

Russell is scheduled to begin serving his sentence at the beginning of 2023.

