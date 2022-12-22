According to numerous news reports, Taliban Glizzy, an affiliate of Washington D.C.-based rapper Shy Glizzy, was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Taliban, who has been under federal surveillance for over a year, was taken into custody by the U.S. Secret Service, and prosecutors are alleging that Taliban is a threat to the community’s safety and that he be held behind bars until his trial.

When police stopped Taliban on the date of his arrest, officers found $17,000 cash, an Oyster Perpetual Rolex, and diamond earrings. Last year, Taliban posted a pic of himself on Instagram at Locked & Loaded, a Miami shooting range specializing in machine guns. In July, DC Metro Police recovered two firearms in a Lyft connected to the D.C. slang spitter.

Taliban Grizzly pleaded guilty in Prince George’s County, Maryland, to attempted robbery in 2011, and in January 2017, he also claimed guilty to two counts of possessing dangerous controlled substances. Prosecutors allege Taliban had a “number of firearms” last month on a trip from Miami to D.C.

Advertisement

US Secret Service later confirmed Taliban Glizzy’s identity, and a warrant was ultimately issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody following the traffic stop in D.C.

Court docs obtained by AllHipHop state, “The government retains the ultimate burden of persuasion by clear and convincing evidence that the defendant presents a danger to the community and by the lesser standard of a preponderance of the evidence that the defendant presents a risk of flight—even where it is presumed that those standards are satisfied.”

The prosecutors also issued concern over Taliban’s lyrics and video from his 2021 video “Suicide Bombers,” which is in line with his Taliban moniker.

“The dangerousness that Defendant poses to the community cannot be understated,” the docs continue. “That he has persisted in possessing weapons designed to kill and maim evinces a level of dangerousness that cannot be mitigated by less restrictive conditions or combinations thereof.”