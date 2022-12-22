Tory Lanez is nearing the end of his felony assault trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion. According to TMZ, during Day 8 of the trial, ahead of closing arguments, the rapper was seen dozing off as jury instructions were being read.

Eyewitnesses in the courtroom state Lanez closed his eyes, and his head would bounce up and down as if he were fighting off sleep.

Lanez left the courthouse on Wednesday, refused to answer questions about falling asleep, and carried his son into the awaiting SUV.

Earlier in the trial, Lanez bypassed on his chance to testify in his trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Journalist Meghann Cuniff of Law Crime News reveals the rapper has confirmed to Judge Herriford that he would not like to testify. His denial allowed for the case to move into closing arguments.