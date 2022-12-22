SOURCE SPORTS: Jalen Hurts Named Pro Bowl QB as Eagles Land Eight Players on Roster

The NFL has released the 2023 Pro Bowl rosters. The Philadelphia Eagles lead games with eight players making the NFC team.

League-high 8 Pro Bowlers and we should have had more😉 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 22, 2022

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, offensive linemen Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce, edge Haason Reddick, running back Miles Sanders, and cornerback Darius Slay, were all named to the team.

Seven Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs players were invited. The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers have six representatives, while the Minnesota Vikings have five.

The quarterbacks for the AFC include Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. The quarterbacks for the NFC include the aforementioned Hurts, Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks, and Kirk Cousins of the Vikings.

The only clubs without a Pro Bowl selection were the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears.

