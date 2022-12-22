SOURCE SPORTS: Pascal Siakam Drops 52 Points on the Knicks at MSG

Everybody loves playing in Madison Square Garden. The Toronto Raptors pulled into New York City on Wednesday night, resulting in a 52-point performance from Pascal Siakam.

The 113-106 win by the Raptors snapped an 8-game winning streak by the Knicks.

Speaking after the game, Siakam said to the moment.

“I’m not a super basketball historian,” Siakam said. “I didn’t start basketball until a little late, but I know how special this building is, and I think that for me, the most important thing is that my team needed every bucket for us to win, which is the most important thing to me.”

Siakam’s entire stat line was 52 points, seven assists, and nine rebounds.

“For us, it just felt good to get a win, and the most important thing is to build on it,” Siakam added.

You can see the highlights below.

50 in The Garden, is ICONIC.



So a BIG CELLY is in order 💦 pic.twitter.com/x7DA3JCW1O — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 22, 2022