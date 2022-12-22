The NFL and Bud Light partnered ahead of the league’s first Christmas triple header to deliver the perfect present to the 21+ fan in your life: a game-worn jersey. NFL fans are so die-hard, the mugs are already purchased, and their favorite player’s jersey is already copped; the on-field jersey is the best option.

“As the official beer sponsor of the NFL, we know it can be quite the challenge to get that football fan in your life the perfect present to go alongside their favorite beer,” said Alissa Heinerscheid, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light. “That’s why we’re making the holiday shopping a little easier for fans by giving away Bud Light’s ‘Perfect Present’ – game-worn jerseys and tickets to NFL games throughout the holiday season.”

Joining in on the fun are Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Devin White, Denver Broncos’ Justin Simmons, Miami Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins, Arizona Cardinals’ Isaiah Simmons, and Los Angeles Rams’ Bobby Wagner.

“This feels good because as a kid, you may have watched your favorite player on a holiday, and they won in that jersey,” Wagner said in an interview with The Source. “Being able to be in a position to give that to someone who appreciates it and cares about the jersey and the team is dope.”

The NFL is taking over for Christmas. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams will play the Denver Broncos. The Green Bay Packers will play the Miami Dolphins, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are visiting the Arizona Cardinals. Wagner’s favorite Christmas sports memory isn’t on a football field. It’s actually on the NBA hardwood.

“Kobe played a lot on Christmas. All of Kobe’s performances were dope,” Wagner shared. “But I remember LeBron and Kyrie against Golden State as well. That was dope. Those are probably the ones that stick out to me.”

Beyond the jersey giveaway, the game will be special for Wagner. Coming to Los Angeles made him closer to his family, allowing them to attend SoFi Stadium on Christmas Day. “God willing, we will get a win. Be able to open presents and then go out and get a win. It would be special; I’m just looking forward to it.”

He added, “Being able to be around and play in front of family consistently has been great. I haven’t been able to do that since high school, so it has been fun.”

You can see more from Bud Light and the Perfect Present campaign below.