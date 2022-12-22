Today In Hip Hop History: DMX Released His Second LP ‘Flesh Of My Flesh Blood Of My Blood’ 24 Years Ago

On this date in 1998, Earl “DMX” Simmons dropped his sophomore release, Flesh Of My Flesh, Blood Of My Blood on the Def Jam/Ruff Ryders imprint. Less than a year following his debut album, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot, X put out one of his most celebrated releases that shipped gold in its first week and were posted at the top of the charts for almost an entire month following its release.

The project, which was produced by Irv Gotti, Dame Grease and Swizz, debuted at number 1 on Billboard Top 200 just like X’s premier album. This feat was only accomplished once before by Tupac with All Eyez On Me and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory.

The singles that led the album’s success were the dark, autobiographical “Slippin'” and the Swizz Beatz produced “No Love 4 Me” featuring then Ruff Ryders newcomer Drag-On. The album enjoyed additional success being that this was the project in heavy rotation during DMX’s silver screen debut alongside Nas in Belly.

Thanks to the entire Ruff Ryder team including the Dark Man Unknown himself for this timeless Hip Hop classic!