It looks like the Tory Lanez assault trial is coming to an end. After day seven of the trial on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the biggest question was whether or not Tory Lanez would take the stand. However, the next day, Wednesday, December 21, it became clear that Lanez would not be taking the stand.

Sources say that if Lanez had taken the stand, prosecutors would have asked him questions about tattoos, rap lyrics, music videos, prior criminal history, and history of assault to show the jury that Lanez was more than capable of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

On Wednesday, Tory’s driver Jaquan Smith, the only sober person involved in the incident, appeared in court prepared to give his testimony. It was noted that the court began late because the prosecution and defense were in the judge’s chambers debating whether or not Smith should take the stand. The trial asked the judge to have a week to prepare Smith to deliver his testimony, which the judge declined.

Jaquan Smith, Tory’s driver, was present and on defense witness list but prosecutors asked for a continuance past the Christmas break if he was to testify, per defense attorney George Mgdesyan. At his clients request not to delay proceedings, Mgdesyan declined to call him. — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) December 21, 2022

Closing arguments in the case began after lunch, but time ran out for the defense to finish their closing arguments. They will continue tomorrow morning, and the case will be delivered to the jury. Sources say to expect a decision either tomorrow or on Friday.

On Tuesday, a man named Sam Kelly gave his account of what had happened that night. He says he was awoken by two women screaming at each other, which escalated into a fight. He said that even though he didn’t see a gun, he saw the first muzzle flash coming from one of the women, presumed to be Kelsey Harris, while Tory was still getting out of the car. He says somehow, Tory got the gun and “started firing everywhere.”

If convicted, Tory faces 22 years in prison.