Tory Lanez is bypassing his chance to testify in his trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Journalist Meghann Cuniff of Law Crime News reveals the rapper has confirmed to Judge Herriford that he would not like to testify. His denial allowed for the case to move into closing arguments.

It's official: Tory Lanez will not be testifying. He confirmed to Judge Herriford that he knows it's his decision, and his decision is to not testify. Herriford then read aloud jury instructions, and closings will allegedly begin at 1:30 p.m. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 21, 2022

Judge Herriford took the bench at 11:15 am and, with the jury not in, said his understanding from Tory's lawyer George Mgdesyan is that Tory won't be testifying. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 21, 2022

Calling him "Mr. Peterson", the judge asked Tory Lanez directly if he knows he has the absolute right to testify.

"Yes, your honor," Tory said.

Herriford asked Tory if he's consider his decision and Tory answered, "I have, your honor." — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 21, 2022

Judge Herriford then confirmed with Tory that he's not testifying. I didn't catch Tory's full answer, but he clearly confirmed with Herriford it is his decision not to take the stand. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 21, 2022

In the closing arguments, Lanez’s attorney, George Mgdesyan, asked how Megan Thee Stallion could be trusted after she allegedly lied to Gayle King about a sexual relationship with the rapper.

Mgdesyan asked why Megan lied for two years about having a sexual relationship with Lanez, and why she lied to Gayle King on TV about it.



"How do you believe anything Megan Pete says, ladies and gentlemen? And keep in mind reasonable doubt," Mgdesyan said. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 22, 2022

Tory Lanez is battling charges of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. If convicted, Lanez could serve 22 years in prison and also be deported to Canada.