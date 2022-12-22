Tory Lanez is bypassing his chance to testify in his trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Journalist Meghann Cuniff of Law Crime News reveals the rapper has confirmed to Judge Herriford that he would not like to testify. His denial allowed for the case to move into closing arguments.
In the closing arguments, Lanez’s attorney, George Mgdesyan, asked how Megan Thee Stallion could be trusted after she allegedly lied to Gayle King about a sexual relationship with the rapper.
“How do you believe anything Megan Pete says, ladies and gentlemen? And keep in mind reasonable doubt,” Mgdesyan said.
Tory Lanez is battling charges of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. If convicted, Lanez could serve 22 years in prison and also be deported to Canada.