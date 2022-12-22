Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a speech to Congress at the United States Capitol. Introduced by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Zelenskyy provided an update on the battle in Ukraine and thanked America for their support while asking for more assistance.

“I hope my words of respect and gratitude resonate in each American heart,” Zelensky said. He later added, “Against all odds, and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn’t fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking.”

According to CNN, while the Ukrainian Army is putting up a valiant effort, they are still outmanned. They have fewer weapons than their invading Russian counterparts, openly noting they don’t have enough guns.

Zelenskyy also stated the support of America is necessary to combat “the frontline of tranny” and aim for a win.

“Your money is not charity,” Zelenskyy said. “It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way.”

Throughout the 300-plus day war, Zelenskyy has been on hand, fighting with his troops. He spoke about visiting Bakhmut in Donbas, which he described as a blood-soaked land with a nonstop sound of guns. He delivered a Ukrainian flag from soldiers in that spot as a gift to Congress.

Zelenskyy also noted that Russia has teamed with Iran, who has offered drones to President Vladimir Putin, citing the union could lead to a strike against other allies.

Before speaking to Congress, Zelenskyy spoke to President Joe Biden at the White House, detailing a union to tackle the war. Following their meeting, both Presidents spoke to Russians, critical of Putin’s efforts. Biden cited the war “could end today if Putin had any dignity at all and did the right thing and just … pulled out. But that’s not gonna happen.”

You can view the entire speech from Zelenskyy below or read the transcript here.