After the allegations! Rick Ross has returned to the squared circle of All Elite Wrestling with his buddy Swerve to confront the “Limitless One” Keith Lee.

Taking the mic, Rozay teases a group named “Mogul Affiliates,” potentially getting an FCC violation by calling Keith Lee a “Big Motherfucker” and then introduces a new gang of wrestlers to jump Lee. The dominant moment concludes with Swerve leaping off a top rope and stomping a cinder block onto Keith’s chest.

As Ross strolled out of the building with the new gang he delivered another promo: “Really, we shoveling shit out the stall. It’s time to get to the money. Big Funky aka Keith Lee had all the opportunities, rocking with the legend. He didn’t take advantage of it. We coming to take over the whole game. All you know me for is one thing, winning and making money. Let Big Fat Funky know it ain’t no making up.”

Advertisement