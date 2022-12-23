Ari Lennox Says the ‘age/sex/location/’ Tour Will Be Her Last

Catch Ari Lennox if you can on this tour cycle. The Dreamville singer announced this will be her last run.

“Age Sex Location will be my last tour,” Lennox wrote on Twitter. “I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!!”

If European fans want to see Lennox, they will have to travel stateside, as she reveals European dates won’t happen due to “reasons out of my control.”

Age Sex Location will be my last tour ❤️ I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!! 😘 Europe I love you but unfortunately there will not be a tour due to reasons out of my control. Happy holidays 🙏🏾See you soon Vegas! — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) December 22, 2022

The 27-city tour, which Live Nation is organizing, will begin on January 26 at House of Blues in Las Vegas and stop in cities such as Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and others before coming to a close on March 28 at the Howard Theatre in her hometown of Washington, DC.

You can see the full run of the dates below.