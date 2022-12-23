The back and forth between Joe Budden, Vivica A. Fox, and Claudia Jordan is continuing. A day after Joe Budden blasted both Fox Soul hosts on the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Jordan has replied in Instagram comments.

“Wow, he’s upset,” she wrote. “He should drink some milk.”

Joe Budden has been under fire for comments made about Megan Thee Stallion on a recent episode of his podcast.

Joe budden claims that Megan Thee Stallion has done some horrible things to one of his friends who’s been in the game for 15 years.



“You can’t treat my friends and people I fuck with a certain way.” pic.twitter.com/ue4lgwLqEM — Rap Alert (@rapalert1OO) December 17, 2022

Joe Budden explains his dislike for Megan Thee Stallion; claims she have done some horrible things to some great people he have known in the industry for 15 years. pic.twitter.com/kRrqmoJUnS — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) December 18, 2022

During her Fox Soul show, Cocktails with Queens, Vivica A. Fox came to Megan’s defense and told Joe Budden, “if you don’t button it up and sit your bitch ass down!” Fox would go on to speak to the facts of the trial while also stating Joe Budden is mad because women rule over rap now.

Fox’s co-host, Claudia Jordan, also chimed in, “If you want to talk about somebody doing something bad to someone your friends with, maybe you’re not the one to say that.” Jordan would go on to detail his alleged domestic violence and his beef with Rory and Mal.

“The last time you had a hit, it was hitting a woman,” Jordan said.

Vivica A. Fox Slams Joe Budden For Saying He Does Not Like Megan Thee Stallion: “Sit Your B*tch A** Down!” Via: @foxsoultv https://t.co/3ZnXLL2Xwx pic.twitter.com/ietVs7cTG0 — Kecia Kae (@keciakaemedia) December 20, 2022

Joe Budden heard their words and pulled up the resumes of both Jordan and Vivica A. Fox, telling both women to “shut the fuck up.”

“Vivica Fox, once regarded as the Black woman that all America wanted to be with, just so we clear on that, a long fall from grace,” Budden said. “You bitches don’t know how to usefully use your pussy broth is the problem. Be very careful with how you continue to speak about me.”

You can hear it from Budden below.