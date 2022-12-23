Lil Durk Calls for Fan Support for Young Thug to Come Home

Lil Durk has seen enough. The Chicago rapper hit Instagram and requested fan support in hopes that Young Thug can come home from his RICO case.

“Drop a 💚 if y’all want thugg home and not being blamed or left to the wolves #FREEJEFF …. Album mode,” Durkio wrote.

Earlier this week, the latest name to take a plea deal in the YSL Rico case is Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Qunatavious Grier, who goes by the moniker Unfoonk, pleaded guilty to one count of violating the state’s RICO act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

Unfoonk’s sentence is 12 years. Two years have been commuted to time served, and the balance will be probation. In addition, he will have to complete 750 hours of community service while not possessing guns. He also has a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless it involves work, school, or an emergency.

As part of the guilty plea, Unfoonk is prohibited from talking to Young Thug or any other co-defendants. He can also evoke his Fifth Amendment if called to testify.

This plea deal follows previous deals for Gunna, Slimelife Shawty, and Lil Duke.

The trial is set to start in January 2023.

Unfoonk responds to people who claim he snitched on his brother Young Thug: “Show me in paperwork I told on anybody lol” pic.twitter.com/SXlvMGnjDi — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 21, 2022