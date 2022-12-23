Several reports have confirmed that Memphis rapper and signee to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label Scarr has reportedly died. Scarr, whose given name is Alexander Woods, was only 22 years old.

Gucci posted about Scarr’s death on his IG, saying, “This hurts. I’m a miss you.”

According to one of Scarr’s last Instagram posts, he was set to go on tour with Key Glock, also a rapper from Memphis, as part of his “Glockoma Tour 2023.”

Scarr’s death follows the killings of two other Memphis rappers. Young Dolph was killed Nov. 17, 2021 at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis, and Snootie Wild was shot to death Feb. 25 in Houston.

Scarr’s cause of death is still unknown. TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop.