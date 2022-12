NBA Youngboy continues his high rate of music output, dropping off a new mixtape, Lost Files. The new effort seemingly wraps up the rapper’s 2022 and is 21 tracks in length. The tape arrives after Youngboy calls off a beef with Louisiana rapper Fredo Bang.

NBA Youngboy & Fredo Bang put their differences aside & unite for a Community Christmas Drive🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/ZWllnVSaWE — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) December 22, 2022

The release comes after a new deal with Motown for Youngboy, and the Never Broke Again collective dropping the Nightmare on 38th St album earlier this year.

You can hear the new album below.

