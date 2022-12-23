Pardison Fontaine Shares Message as Tory Lanez’s Trial Is in Deliberation: ‘I Wouldn’t Wish This on Anyone’

The Tory Lanez trial has entered deliberation. While the rapper waits on a verdict, victim Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, is speaking out, offering prayers to any woman dealing with injustice.

“To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

Pardi speaking up for Megan and other Black Women…Love This🖤💯 pic.twitter.com/0lvRAepASB — theequeenstallion1👑NDA (@queen_stallion1) December 23, 2022

Lanez is facing charges of possessing a concealed, unregistered firearm; assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He could receive a total of 22 years in prison.

