Alicia Keys will star in the premiere of ESPN and ABC’s unique NBA Christmas production. The exclusive package will feature Keys’ single “December Back 2 June,” a soulful, smooth melody about Alicia’s love of Christmas with a year-round vibe, shot particularly for ESPN’s five-game NBA Christmas slate. Teasers for the production open will begin airing on ESPN platforms this week, including Get Up, First Take, and SportsCenter.

“Alicia is one of the most talented musicians in the world and her contributions to our NBA Christmas coverage are making a special day feel even bigger,” said Tim Corrigan, ESPN Vice President, Production. Collaborating with Alicia has been a true pleasure and we look forward to NBA fans experiencing this vibrant, festive content as they watch all the action.”