The Basketball Hall of Fame is getting ready to induct a new class and has announced a run of basketball royalty as first-time nominees. Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker, and Pau Gasol will all be on the ballot.

“It will be an unbelievable moment, really,” Nowitzki said to ESPN. “I mean, to top everything that has happened here the last couple years and words and accolades that have come my way, that will be the ultimate … to be enshrined, hopefully, with the greatest in our game ever.”

The finalists will be announced at NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Feb. 17.

Advertisement