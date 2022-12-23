On this date two years ago, John “Ecstasy” Fletcher of the legendary rap duo Whodinia passed away suddenly in the presence of his family. Ecstasy was only 56 years old. As a member of Whodini alongside his partners Jalil and Grandmaster D, Ecstasy stood out as one half of Whodini’s smooth, mature lyricism coupled with their unique fashion style.

“The African and Native American ancestors have gathered around and chosen this day, during the Winter Solstice, Dec 23rd, 2020 to call upon a most endeared, generous, and sincere soul who graced The World’s heart through performance, hip-hop, family, children and grandchildren,” his family said in a statement on the date of his passing. “John ‘Ecstasy’ Fletcher was a beloved man, the life partner to Deltonia and ex-husband to Carla, twin brother to Joseph, artist, friend, and lifetime performing partner to Jalil.

“Please send love and prayers to our family, and with open hearts we ask the ancestors to cover his soul in peace and tranquility. Play his music if it moves you, and know he’ll be hearing you on his way home this day, Dec 23rd.”

