21 Savage was recognized as an exceptional citizen by the state of Georgia for his ongoing humanitarian activities in the community and nationwide through his ‘bank account’ financial literacy initiative.

He was recognized with a proclamation declaring Dec. 21st (12/21) as “21 Savage Day” across the state of Georgia, presented by State Representative Billy Mitchell (District 88).

This year, 21 Savage and his Leading by Example Foundation sponsored their 4th annual Holiday Grant-A-Wish Event, inviting 100 Atlanta parents and children to the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA for an evening packed with gifts like Moolah wireless free tablets, Christmas goodies, and holiday cheer. 21 Savage, Lorraine Cochran Johnson, and family members were in attendance.

