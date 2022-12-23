Tory Lanez Convicted Of All Three Charges In Shooting Of Megan Thee Stallion

According to a recent tweet from Los Angeles County D.A. George Gascón, Daystar Peterson a.k.a. Tory Lanez, has been found guilty on all three counts in the 2020 shooting of Megan Pete aka rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion.

#BREAKING: District Attorney George Gascón announced that Daystar Peterson, the rap artist known as Tory Lanez, was convicted of assault today in the 2020 shooting and wounding of former female friend Megan Pete in the Hollywood Hills.#LACounty #LADAOffice



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/ntcl7nYCbH — George Gascón (@LADAOffice) December 23, 2022

A jury decided that Lanez did indeed shoot Pete in the foot after the two and a friend left a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in 2020. Lanez was originally charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Earlier in the month, prosecutors added a third charge, discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Lanez faces up to 22 years in prison with these pending convictions.

Police stopped an SUV in July 2020 with Pete, Peterson and two of their friends. Megan originally told the police that she cut her foot on glass when they asked her why she was bleeding. She was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where doctors found bullet fragments in her foot, which required surgery to remove.

In her testimony, Megan Thee Stallion said Lanez offered her $1 million to keep quiet about the shooting.

In an pre-trial interview with Gayle King, Megan Thee Stallion explained that she lied to police because she was scared of getting into a more dangerous situation.

“You think I’m about to tell the police that we … us Black people got a gun in the car?” she asked. “You want me to tell the law that we got a gun in the car so they can shoot all of us up?”

Jurors heard a interview with Megan’s ex-gf, Kelsey Harris,

Harris said in the taped interview that she heard the two argue about their careers before the shooting began. Harris said that Lanez had ordered the women to exit the SUV and Megan Thee Stallion was walking away when the first shots were fired.

“He’s shooting over the top of the door,” Harris told prosecutors. “He’s leaning over the front passenger door, and he was shooting the gun.”

Fans have called out the slut-shaming or victim-blaming being used to distract from the violence Megan Thee Stallion had to endure. On the day the Grammy Award winner took the stand, thousands online used the hashtag #WeStandWithMegan to support her during trial.

Other celebrities have also supported The Stallion’s case, including Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” collaborator Cardi B., calling Megan a “superstar” in an Instagram Live.

“Why would somebody lie about getting shot?” Cardi said. “Why?”