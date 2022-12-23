Boosie Badazz pulled up on the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena. After the Bulls pulled off a buzzer-beater victory, Boosie met with DeMar Derozan on the court. After a conversation, DeRozan gave Boosie his game-worn Bulls jersey, much to the excitement of the Louisiana rapper.

“THANKS BRO @demar_derozan,” Boosie wrote on Instagram.

In the Instagram slideshow, Boosie hits a jig to Bruno Mars “24K Magic,” shared an image laying on the baseline, smiling hard with DeRozan, and more.

You can see all of Boosie’s fun night below.